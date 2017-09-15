Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text

LAHORE: A Christian man has been sentenced to death for blasphemy after he sent a Muslim friend a poem on WhatsApp that insulted Islam, a lawyer said Friday.

Nadeem James was charged in July last year after his Muslim friend Yasir Bashir complained to police that he received a poem on the messaging app that was derogatory toward the holy figures.

"James was handed a death sentence by the court on Thursday on blasphemy charges," defence lawyer Anjum Wakeel told AFP.

"My client will appeal the sentence in the high court as he has been framed by his friend who was annoyed over James´ affair with a Muslim girl," Wakeel said.

He said the trial was held inside a prison due to security reasons after local clerics had threatened James and his family.

Court officials confirmed the sentence.