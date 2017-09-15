PTI leader terms SC decision victory for good governance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday dubbed the Supreme Court decision to reject Sharif family’s review petitions as victory for good governance.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, he said “ Today’s decision is the victory for good governance, now Papa, Phuppo and Pappu will return, and the money too,” .

He said slogan of "Kiun Nikala" is raised from GT road to NA-120, bit in the Supreme Court the ruling party demands removing the judge who would monitor the investigation against Sharifs.