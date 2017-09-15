Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 15, 2017

Share

Panama Papers case decision was unanimous: SC judge

Panama Papers case decision was unanimous: SC judge
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

PTI leader terms SC decision victory for good governance

PTI leader terms SC decision victory for good governance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday dubbed the Supreme Court decision to reject Sharif family’s review petitions as victory for good governance.

Speaking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, he said “ Today’s decision is the victory for good governance, now Papa, Phuppo and Pappu will return, and the money too,” .

He said slogan of "Kiun Nikala" is raised from GT road to NA-120, bit in the Supreme Court the ruling party demands removing the judge who would monitor the investigation against Sharifs.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text

Christian man sentenced to die over blasphemous WhatsApp text
Talal Chaudhry criticises SC decision for denying Nawaz right to appeal

Talal Chaudhry criticises SC decision for denying Nawaz right to appeal
Priyanka meets Queen Rania of Jordan after spending time with Syrian refugee kids

Priyanka meets Queen Rania of Jordan after spending time with Syrian refugee kids
Cultural 'Kalam festival' continues to attract tourists

Cultural 'Kalam festival' continues to attract tourists
Load More load more