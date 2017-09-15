Priyanka meets Queen Rania of Jordan after spending time with Syrian refugee kids

Bollywod diva recently met with Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jorden. She was in Jordan on a goodwill mission where she spent time with Syrian refugee kids.

The Quantico actor posted a picture of her with the Queen where the two ladies are exuding elegance and grace.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

The actor wrote along with the photo “I had the privilege and honor of meeting Her Majesty, Queen Rania of Jordan again...this time in Amman.

It is amazing to see the full extent of support that the Kingdom of Jordan has provided during the ongoing Syrian refugee crises. The numbers are staggering and overwhelming but the good work continues day after day.

Praising the Queen, she wrote “Queen Rania is a true inspiration. Her tireless efforts to help those in need comes straight from the heart and has always been consistent.. as a UNICEF Eminent Advocate for Children, she leads by example as is so evident by the countless programmes for children that she is involved in.

She does this all with such grace and calm. The meeting and our discussions, further reiterated my commitment to to help children the world over... because every child matters, no matter where they come from.

Prinyanka Chopra also disclosed in the caption that she will be speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week as the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.

“I'm looking forward to meeting her again at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC next week which we both will be speaking at,” said she.

The lady also thanked Jordan for the hospitality as she bade farewell to kingdom.