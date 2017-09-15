Fri September 15, 2017
National

September 15, 2017

World XI in Pakistan
Pakistan nation has won against terrorism:Miandad

ISLAMABAD: Legendary cricketer Javed Miandad believes whether World XI goes down or Pakistan loses the final on Friday, Pakistani nation has come out victoriously from the menace of terrorism as international cricket has revived in the country.

Pakistan beat World XI in the first match by 20 runs while the second match was won by World Cup seven wickets.

Both the teams will play the final on Today (Friday).

Talking to APP, Miandad said the Gaddafi Stadium was seen jam packed in both Twenty20s which clearly shows that our nation was starved for international cricket from a long time.

"The wait is over now and international cricket is here," he said.

He said no country is safe from the menace of terrorism, but the security situation in Pakistan has been improved.

"Our law enforcement agencies are best in the world and World XI's successful tour to Pakistan is a proof of that," he said.

Miandad said World XI players would return to their countrieswith a message that Pakistan is a safe country for internationalsports activities.

"World XI players should convince their teams to tour herewhen they go back home," he said.

Speaking about Sri Lanka and West Indies teams expected tour to Pakistan, he said a team who wants to play in Pakistan wouldsurely visit here.

"After World XI's tour, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must ask International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince European teams to visit here," he said.

 

