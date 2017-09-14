Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Suspects in Mashal Khan case to be indicted on 19th

Suspects in Mashal Khan case to be indicted on 19th

ABBOTTABAD: The suspects in the Mashal Khan case will be indicted on Sept 19, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The prime suspect in the Mashal Khan murder case, Imran, confessed to his crime on 29th April, admitting he had opened fire at Mashal because the deceased was guilty of blasphemy. In his confessional statement, Imran said he does not regret killing Mashal.

Investigators said that 57 suspects would be indicted; adding four of the suspects have been absconding.

The day-to-day hearing of the case will start from September 20th at the Haripur prison.

The anti-terrorism court in Abbottabad will hear the bail application filed by one of the suspects and give a verdict on it on Sept 18.

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched by an enraged mob on the university premises on April 13. The mob killed the student over allegations of blasphemy.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: NAB to file appeal against LHC’s verdict in SC

Hudaibiya Paper Mills case: NAB to file appeal against LHC’s verdict in SC
Ex-PML-N MPA among three killed in Dir after gun attack on vehicle

Ex-PML-N MPA among three killed in Dir after gun attack on vehicle
APC: Govt urged to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

APC: Govt urged to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
PM Abbasi inaugurates Kachhi Canal

PM Abbasi inaugurates Kachhi Canal
Load More load more