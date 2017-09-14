Ex-PML-N MPA among three killed in Dir after gun attack on vehicle

LOWER DIR: Former PML-N MPA Hashim Khan and his two aides were killed when unknown assailants opened fire at their vehicle in Shah Alam Baba area on Thursday.

Police and rescue sources said that the assailants targeted the former PML-N MPA’s car in Shah Alam Baba neighbourhood, killing Hashim Khan and his two aides.

After the incident, police had launched a search operation in the area to hunt the attackers.