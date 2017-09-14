APC: Govt urged to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC), convened by the Awami National Party on Fata, has urged the government to merge the tribal areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the APC called for establishing formal judicial system under the jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court in Fata after abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR).

The participants of the conference also urged the government to pave way for representation of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly before the coming general elections, ensuring a conducive environment so that the people of Fata could participate in the 2018 polls.

They also asked for providing all legal, constitutional and basic human rights to the people of tribal area. In addition, a 10-year development project should be announced for the region and its people be given a formal representation in the provincial assembly, the statement concluded.