Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

APC: Govt urged to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

APC: Govt urged to merge Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC), convened by the Awami National Party on Fata, has urged the government to merge the tribal areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the APC called for establishing formal judicial system under the jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court in Fata after abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulations (FCR).

The participants of the conference also urged the government to pave way for representation of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assembly before the coming general elections, ensuring a conducive environment so that the people of Fata could participate in the 2018 polls.

They also asked for providing all legal, constitutional and basic human rights to the people of tribal area. In addition, a 10-year development project should be announced for the region and its people be given a formal representation in the provincial assembly, the statement concluded.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Abbasi inaugurates Kachhi Canal

PM Abbasi inaugurates Kachhi Canal
Blue Whale game: Pakistani experts warn parents of repercussions

Blue Whale game: Pakistani experts warn parents of repercussions
Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing

Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing
Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting

Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting
Load More load more