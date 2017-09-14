Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 14, 2017

Share

China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise

China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing

Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-VI”, which commenced at Korla Air Base, China gets in full swing, a statement from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stated Thursday.

The PAF contingent, comprising combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers and technical ground crew is participating in this bilateral exercise, it added.

The spokesperson said “JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft from the PAF along with People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft are taking part in the air exercise”.

PAF JF-17 Thunder aircraft participating in Pak-China joint air exercise parked at the tarmac of Korla Air Base, China.
PAF JF-17 Thunder aircraft participating in Pak-China joint air exercise parked at the tarmac of Korla Air Base, China.

“The exercise will further strengthen the working relationship between both the Air Forces and help in learning from each other experiences,” he added. “Pakistan Air Force emphasizes the combat training of its air and ground crew and regularly undertakes Air Exercises with Air Forces of friendly countries.”

“Shaheen-VI”, is the sixth in the series of Joint Air Exercises with PLAAF, which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis. PLAAF contingent participated in “Shaheen-V” which was conducted in Pakistan last year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting

Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting
JIT documents show Nawaz received salary from FZE capital: SC

JIT documents show Nawaz received salary from FZE capital: SC
AIIB to finance four projects including Malir Expressway, S-III

AIIB to finance four projects including Malir Expressway, S-III
Iran plans to send delegation to Myanmar over Rohingya plight

Iran plans to send delegation to Myanmar over Rohingya plight
Load More load more