Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-VI”, which commenced at Korla Air Base, China gets in full swing, a statement from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) stated Thursday.

The PAF contingent, comprising combat Pilots, Air Defence Controllers and technical ground crew is participating in this bilateral exercise, it added.

The spokesperson said “JF-17 Thunder, Mirage, F-7PG and ZDK aircraft from the PAF along with People’s Liberation Army Air Force J-8, J-11, JH-7 and KJ-200 AWACS aircraft are taking part in the air exercise”.



PAF JF-17 Thunder aircraft participating in Pak-China joint air exercise parked at the tarmac of Korla Air Base, China.

“The exercise will further strengthen the working relationship between both the Air Forces and help in learning from each other experiences,” he added. “Pakistan Air Force emphasizes the combat training of its air and ground crew and regularly undertakes Air Exercises with Air Forces of friendly countries.”

“Shaheen-VI”, is the sixth in the series of Joint Air Exercises with PLAAF, which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis. PLAAF contingent participated in “Shaheen-V” which was conducted in Pakistan last year.