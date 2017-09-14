Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States have expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region at a Tripartite meeting attended by military delegations from the three countries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army said in the statement that Pakistan military delegation headed by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the counter Daesh and Pak-Afghan Bilateral military cooperation held at the Ministry of Defence in Kabul where areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon.

"Participants re-affirmed their resolve to continue fight against the common threat of terrorism.

Three sides expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region which can best be achieved through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation"

The army said In the Pak- Afghan Bilateral meeting, important issues linked to cross border fire and attacks, counter terrorism, coordinated actions on respective side along Pak Afghan border and detainees exchange were discussed.

"Both sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at recent high level meetings and formulate an action plan which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak - Afghan border through enhanced cooperation"