Thu September 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting

Pak, Afghanistan, US vow to eliminate Daesh in tripartite Kabul meeting

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United States have expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region at a Tripartite meeting attended by military delegations from the three countries.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistan Army said in the statement that Pakistan military delegation headed by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Pakistan Army, Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza participated in the counter Daesh and Pak-Afghan Bilateral military cooperation held at the  Ministry of Defence in Kabul where areas of mutual security interests and concerns were deliberated upon. 

"Participants re-affirmed their resolve to continue fight against the common threat of terrorism.

Three sides expressed their commitment to eliminate Daesh from the region which can best be achieved through information sharing, complementary efforts and enhanced cooperation"

The army said In the Pak- Afghan Bilateral meeting, important issues linked to cross border fire and attacks, counter terrorism, coordinated actions on respective side along Pak Afghan border and detainees exchange were discussed.

"Both sides agreed to make progress in line with the commitments made at recent high level meetings and formulate an action plan which will contribute towards improving security along the Pak - Afghan border through enhanced cooperation"

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing

Pak-China joint air exercise ‘Shaheen-VI’ in full swing
JIT documents show Nawaz received salary from FZE capital: SC

JIT documents show Nawaz received salary from FZE capital: SC
AIIB to finance four projects including Malir Expressway, S-III

AIIB to finance four projects including Malir Expressway, S-III
Iran plans to send delegation to Myanmar over Rohingya plight

Iran plans to send delegation to Myanmar over Rohingya plight
Load More load more