JIT documents show Nawaz received salary from FZE capital: SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judges on Thursday observed that documents submitted by the Joint Investigation Team showed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif received a salary from UAE-base company FZE Capital in 2013, according to Geo News.

The remarks came as a larger bench of the apex court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising include Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan resumed hearing review petitions filed by Sharif family against Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

The court adjourned the hearing after Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Khawja Haris competed his arguments.

The counsel for the former prime minister argued that Nawaz never claimed to receive any salary from FZE Capital.

The lawyer said a proper trial was required to disqualify a lawmaker.

During the course of hearin Justice Ijazul Ahsan said Nawaz Sharif did not declare a salary account and but documents submitted in court state that he received salary in his FZE Capital account in 2013.

Justice Azmat remarked that the bench made its decision on the basis of verified facts.