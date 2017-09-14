ECP issues arrest warrants for Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

The electoral body ordered the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000 till September 25 to avoid arrest.

According to Goe News, the ECP issued the warrants in a brief order in contempt of court case against Imran Khan who failed to appear before the commission.

The ECP had issued the contempt notice to Imran Khan on January 24 over his “scandalous remarks” about the commission on the petitions filed by former PTI member Akbar S Babar seeking Khan's disqualification.

Khan had declared the ECP biased in party funding case and accused the ECP’s tilt towards the ruling party. On this statement of Imran, Babar had submitted contempt of court petition against Imran Khan with the ECP.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, a five member commission ruled that it is within the ECP's jurisdiction to take action on contempt of court. The commission sought reply from the PTI chief Imran Khan by August 23.

The PTI chief had challenged the commission's authority to hear the case.