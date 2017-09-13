Wed September 13, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 13, 2017

Share

Advertisement

German Ambassador takes a stroll trough Peshawar streets

German Ambassador takes a stroll trough Peshawar streets

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler recently took a stroll in a busy market in Peshawar where he also had a haircut at a local barber shop.  

The envoy, who is quite popular among Pakistani social media users, often interacts with the common people during his visits to public places.

He is fond of sharing his experiences with his followers, and posts his pictures on his Twitter account.

The pictures of the ambassador , which he often captions in Urdu language, are widely shared on social media.

On Wednesday Kolbler posted a couple of pictures in which he is seen having a haircut. The envoy also posed with the young barber at his shop.

 

The pictures were also  retweeted by official Twitter account of Khyber Paktunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which saw the German ambassador's visit to the market as a sign which shows peace "prevails in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa"

Martin Kobler was also among the people who took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan cricket over return of international cricket to the country as the green-shirts defeated World XI in the first T20 series on Tuesday. "I congratulate Pakistan cricket team over victory. I am happy that international cricket is coming back to Pakistan," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi: Mayor declares local holiday on Sep. 14

Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi: Mayor declares local holiday on Sep. 14
Nawaz, sons ordered to appear before accountability court on Sep. 19

Nawaz, sons ordered to appear before accountability court on Sep. 19
Panama Papers case decision was unanimous: SC judge

Panama Papers case decision was unanimous: SC judge
In election test, Nawaz Sharif's heir-apparent takes limelight

In election test, Nawaz Sharif's heir-apparent takes limelight
Load More load more