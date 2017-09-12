Khawaja Asif leaves for Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday left for Turkey.

According to Geo News, National Security Advisor Nasser Khan Janjua is accompanying the foreign minister who would meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prime minister and foreign minister.

Bilateral relations between Ankara and Islamabad and situation in Afghanistan will come under discussion during Khawaja Asif's meetings, Geo TV reported.

During his visit to Tehran the foreign minister said the US forces had failed to restore peace in Afghanistan and emphasised a politically-negotiated solution to the conflict.

The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Dr Javad Zarif here. Asif also called on Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, who said foreign powers did not want a solution of problems.