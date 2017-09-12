Nasir Hussain inaugurates Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day celebrations of the 1,287th Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

On the occasion, the minister laid a floral wreath, offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and development of the country.

The minister said that Sindh is a land of the Sufis whose message is peace, love and brotherhood, adding that devotees from across the country come here to attend the Urs in respect of this great saint.

He directed that the security arrangements for the devotees visiting the Mazar of Abdullah Shah Ghazi be further beefed up.

While, Sindh chief minister is expected to attend the Urs on the third day.