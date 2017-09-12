Tue September 12, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Nasir Hussain inaugurates Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

Nasir Hussain inaugurates Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour, Transport and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day celebrations of the 1,287th Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

On the occasion, the minister laid a floral wreath, offered Fateha and prayed for the progress and development of the country.

The minister said that Sindh is a land of the Sufis whose message is peace, love and brotherhood, adding that devotees from across the country come here to attend the Urs in respect of this great saint. 

He directed that the security arrangements for the  devotees  visiting the Mazar of Abdullah Shah Ghazi be further beefed up.

While, Sindh chief minister is expected to attend the Urs on the third day. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Khawaja Asif leaves for Turkey

Khawaja Asif leaves for Turkey
Two minors among six killed in Karachi road accident

Two minors among six killed in Karachi road accident
Gen Bajwa arrives in Australia on two-day visit

Gen Bajwa arrives in Australia on two-day visit
PM Abbasi says US sanctions would be counter-productive

PM Abbasi says US sanctions would be counter-productive
Load More load more