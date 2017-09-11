Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Gen Bajwa arrives in Australia on two-day visit

Gen Bajwa arrives in Australia on two-day visit

CANBERRA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Australia on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Australian Army Chief on Monday.

Upon arrival at the Defence Forces Headquarters in Canberra, the COAS was given a tri-service Guard of Honour, an ISPR statement said.

The COAS called on Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Angus J. Campbell and the Naval Chief Vice Admiral Timothy Barrett.

Later, the Army Chief also met Australian Foreign Minister Ms. Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Ms. Marise Payne AR at the Australian Parliament House.

During these meetings with Australian military and civilian leadership, the COAS highlighted regional security situation and Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability.

The COAS said that while Pakistan will continue to support all peace efforts however we expect that our security concerns are also addressed.

He said that Pakistan has improved security situation and has a key role in regional economy.

The Australian leadership appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and expressed commitment to further improve the bilateral collaboration in defence and security.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PM Abbasi says US sanctions would be counter-productive

PM Abbasi says US sanctions would be counter-productive
Accountability March: Sirajul Haq announces revolt against ‘corrupt system'

Accountability March: Sirajul Haq announces revolt against ‘corrupt system'
LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui

LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui
PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey

PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey
Load More load more