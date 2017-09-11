Gen Bajwa arrives in Australia on two-day visit

CANBERRA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Australia on a two-day official visit on the invitation of Australian Army Chief on Monday.

Upon arrival at the Defence Forces Headquarters in Canberra, the COAS was given a tri-service Guard of Honour, an ISPR statement said.

The COAS called on Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Angus J. Campbell and the Naval Chief Vice Admiral Timothy Barrett.

Later, the Army Chief also met Australian Foreign Minister Ms. Julie Bishop and Defence Minister Ms. Marise Payne AR at the Australian Parliament House.

During these meetings with Australian military and civilian leadership, the COAS highlighted regional security situation and Pakistan Army's contributions towards peace and stability.

The COAS said that while Pakistan will continue to support all peace efforts however we expect that our security concerns are also addressed.

He said that Pakistan has improved security situation and has a key role in regional economy.

The Australian leadership appreciated Pakistan's efforts against terrorism and expressed commitment to further improve the bilateral collaboration in defence and security.