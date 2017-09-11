Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Siraj demands accountability of 436 persons mentioned in Panama Papers

Siraj demands accountability of 436 persons mentioned in Panama Papers

GUJRAT: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday said the accountability process had not completed with the accountability of Nawaz Sharif only, adding all 436 corrupts mentioned in the Panama Papers should be taken to the task.

Leading the “Accountability March” being held from Lahore to Islamabad here, the JI chief recalled the Quaid-e-Azam’s statement in which he said that he had some counterfeit coins in his pocket.

He said that the nation had given mandate to the apex court to take all corrupts, including bureaucrats, generals, politicians and judges to the task.

“Allah not the court has caught Nawaz Sharif. He has role in the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri and later preventing people to attend his funerals,” Siraj said while addressing the party workers in Gujrat.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had been given a clean chit despite having 35 offshore companies.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui

LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui
PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey

PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey
LHC declares relocation of Sharif sugar mills to South Punjab  illegal

LHC declares relocation of Sharif sugar mills to South Punjab  illegal
Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar to supervise first T20 at home ground

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar to supervise first T20 at home ground
Load More load more