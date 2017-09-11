Siraj demands accountability of 436 persons mentioned in Panama Papers

GUJRAT: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq on Monday said the accountability process had not completed with the accountability of Nawaz Sharif only, adding all 436 corrupts mentioned in the Panama Papers should be taken to the task.

Leading the “Accountability March” being held from Lahore to Islamabad here, the JI chief recalled the Quaid-e-Azam’s statement in which he said that he had some counterfeit coins in his pocket.

He said that the nation had given mandate to the apex court to take all corrupts, including bureaucrats, generals, politicians and judges to the task.

“Allah not the court has caught Nawaz Sharif. He has role in the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri and later preventing people to attend his funerals,” Siraj said while addressing the party workers in Gujrat.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari had been given a clean chit despite having 35 offshore companies.