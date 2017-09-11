PML-N to win NA-120 by-poll: survey

LAHORE: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N candidate, would win the Lahore’s NA-120 seat, a latest survey reveals here on Monday.

In the survey conducted by private firm Plus Consultant, 69 per cent of the voters having age of 18-65 of NA-120 opined that the PML-N candidate would emerge victorious in the coming by-poll, while 22 supported the PTI and only one per cent responded in favour of PPP.

To a question related to performance of the federal government, 62 per cent people said they were satisfied with the performance while 18 per cent gave negative response.

Earlier on Sunday, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had successfully underwent second surgery related to her throat cancer treatment in London.