Sun September 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 11, 2017

SP, three guards martyred in Quetta firing

Four killed in Kuchlak firing

QUETTA: Four people were killed and two others injured when unknown gunmen sprayed bullets on a car at Kuchlak in the outskirts of Quetta on Sunday.

According to details, a car carrying eight passengers, which was travelling from Chaman to Quetta, stopped at a petrol pump in Kuchlak where unidentified gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on it. Three people died on the spot while three others including a child were critically injured. However, the two women sitting in the car survived the attack unharmed

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta, where the child succumbed to his wounds. The two injured are still in critical condition. 

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai have strongly condemned the incident and expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of human lives. 

The Chief Minister has directed the concerned authorities to arrest culprits involved in the incident.   

Following the incident, police and FC troops reached the site and started a search operation. 

