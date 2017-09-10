Sun September 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 10, 2017

Jamaat-e-Islami holds Support Rohingya March in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on Sunday held “Support Rohingya March” to show solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar.

The march was supported and attended by the members of civil society, political and religious parties and religious scholars.

The rally, started from Mazar-e-Quaid and terminated at Tibet Centre, was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, and attended by thousands of people, including women and children, carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Rohingya Muslims.

Addressing the march via video link from Lahore, the JI chief said that Rohingya Muslims were being burnt alive and women were being gang-raped. He said that men and children were being hanged from trees.

He said that over 70 mosques with worshipers had been burnt in a single day in Myanmar.

Siraj recalled that the UN had already declared Rohingya Muslims as the most persecuted minority in the world.

 

