Sun September 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 10, 2017

Army Museum Lahore opened to public

LAHORE: Army Museum Lahore, which was recently inaugurated by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been opened to general public on Sunday.

The museum depicts the history and heritage of Pakistan through various sections titled Rebirth of a Nation, Quaid and Armed Forces, Shuhada Corner, Nishan-e-Haider Gallery, Life at Highest Battlefield Siachin, Kashmir Corner, Pakistan’s contributions in United Nations, Nation Building Efforts and White of the Flag, an ISPR statement said and added the museum is source of information and awareness about our history.

