Corps commander visits Battal sector along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Sunday visited Battal and Dawarandi sectors along the Line of Control.

According to ISPR statement, the Corps Commander appreciated high morale of the troops and effective response to the Indian ceasefire violations to protect innocent civilians from Indian shelling.

Referring to self-defeated Indian claims of so-called surgical strike across the Line of Control, Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza reiterated resolve of the Corps to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along the LoC, the statement concluded.