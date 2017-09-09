Pakistan summons Myanmar envoy over ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned Myanmar’s ambassador to Pakistan U. Win Myint and registered a protest over the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims.

On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua conveyed a strong protest of the government and people of Pakistan at the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine State in Myanmar.

The foreign secretary called for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence, providing security to Rohingya Muslims, and upholding their rights to live and move without fear and discrimination.

Janjua communicated to the Myanmar envoy the need of urgent investigations into recent violence against the Rohingya Muslims and accountability of those responsible for the serious crimes.

The foreign secretary also emphasized on the swift implementation of the recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission that include urgent and sustained action to prevent violence, maintain peace, foster reconciliation, assure unhindered humanitarian access, and address the issue of citizenship as part of a durable settlement of the problem.

The Myanmar ambassador assured Janjua that the Pakistani government and nation’s message and concerns will be conveyed to the Myanmar government.

Around 270,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled since August 25 when militant attacks sent unrest churning through Rakhine, arriving in Bangladesh hungry and exhausted and squashing into already overcrowded refugee camps.

Tens of thousands more are believed to be on the move inside Rakhine, fleeing burning villages, the army and ethnic Rakhine mobs — who Rohingya refugees accuse of attacking civilians — only to become stranded in hills without food, water, shelter or medical care.