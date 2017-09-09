Abbasi visits PAF Mushaf Base

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday visited the Pakistan Air Force’s Mushaf Base.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the operation preparedness of PAF and Saffron Bandit exercises, a spokesman said.

The prime minister was informed that the PAF would hold multi-national air force exercises in October.

The prime minister also took round of the newly-constructed Air Power Centre of Excellence.

Earlier upon arrival at the air base, Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman welcomed the prime minister.