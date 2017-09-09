Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Abbasi visits PAF Mushaf Base

Abbasi visits PAF Mushaf Base

SARGODHA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday visited the Pakistan Air Force’s Mushaf Base.

On the occasion, the prime minister was briefed on the operation preparedness of PAF and Saffron Bandit exercises, a spokesman said.

The prime minister was informed that the PAF would hold multi-national air force exercises in October.

The prime minister also took round of the newly-constructed Air Power Centre of Excellence.

Earlier upon arrival at the air base, Air Chief Marshall Sohail Aman welcomed the prime minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

DG Rangers says Ansarul Sharia was created by al-Qaeda member

DG Rangers says Ansarul Sharia was created by al-Qaeda member
Kulsoom Nawaz admitted for surgery on chest to remove diseased Lymph Nodes

Kulsoom Nawaz admitted for surgery on chest to remove diseased Lymph Nodes
NAB challenges Asif Zardari's acquittal

NAB challenges Asif Zardari's acquittal
FATA clerics apologise for torching musical instruments

FATA clerics apologise for torching musical instruments
Load More load more