Kulsoom Nawaz admitted for surgery on chest to remove diseased Lymph Nodes

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been admitted to the hospital for the second time in 11 days for the second surgery related to her throat cancer treatment.

The doctors have decided to do a second surgery in order to take out diseased Lymph Nodes from her chest, this correspondent has learnt. The first surgery was on the side of her neck and the latest one is from the chest, it has been confirmed.

This correspondent has learnt that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning, accompanied by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and their sons Hasan and Hussain Nawaz. Sources said that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif will be visiting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the afternoon.

“Nawaz Sharif is with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the hospital and will remain with her throughout the procedure. Hasan and Hussain were with their parents when they arrived at the hospital early this morning,” a trusted source at the central London hospital told this scribe.

The source shared that the first surgery provided good results and “that's why a second but more major and serious surgery is now underway”.

The source revealed that the doctors operating on Begum Kusloom Nawaz are specialists in heart and chest surgery. The family had been pondering to take Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to the US for treatment but finally it has now been decided to continue with the team of British doctors as it is progressing very well.

Separately, a Sharif family source said that Nawaz Sharif’s return date to Pakistan will be decided within few days. He said that “it might take another few days, from 5 days to a week, before Nawaz Sharif leaves London for Pakistan”. The source said that “all depends on how Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s treatment and results of second surgery go and then it will depend what advice doctors come up, there is no rush, its Begum Kusloom Nawaz’s health that takes priority over everything else at this stage”.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery for throat cancer on 1st September at the same hospital where she is being treated today. She stayed in the hospital overnight and return to Hasan Nawaz’s flat on the Eid day, last Friday. She was regularly visited by doctors at home and her progress and response was reviewed, following the neck surgery procedure.

Geo News has revealed on 22nd August that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been diagnosed with throat cancer which was declared “curable” by her doctors.

In the absence of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, PML-N’s Lahore chapter and Maryam Nawaz are running her election campaign in NA-120.