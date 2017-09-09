FATA clerics apologise for torching musical instruments

KARACHI: Clerics from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) who recently torched musical instruments have tendered a written apology for their act, expressing regret for taking the law into their hands.

The picture of the religious scholars overseeing the torching of musical instruments which they were said to have seized during raids on wedding ceremonies went viral and sparked public outrage.

According to unconfirmed reports, the instruments were set on fire in Khyber Agency. Maulana Ilyas Binori, Maulana Habi and Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Binori on Friday issued an apology for torching items at a seminary in Landi Kotal.

“These activities were result of misunderstanding. We will be careful in the future. Will never take the law into our hands and be peaceful citizens”. We are sorry for what we have done,” read a one-page statement issued by the clerics.