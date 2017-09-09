Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

FATA clerics apologise for torching musical instruments

FATA clerics apologise for torching musical instruments

KARACHI: Clerics from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) who recently torched musical instruments have tendered a written apology for their act, expressing regret for taking the law into their hands.

The picture of the religious scholars overseeing the torching of musical instruments which they were said to have seized during raids on wedding ceremonies  went viral and sparked public outrage.

According to unconfirmed reports, the instruments were set on fire in Khyber Agency. Maulana Ilyas Binori, Maulana Habi and Maulana Muhammad Ishaq Binori on Friday issued an apology for torching items at a seminary in  Landi Kotal.

“These activities were result of misunderstanding.  We will be careful in the future. Will never take the law into our hands and be peaceful citizens”. We are sorry for what we have done,” read a one-page statement issued by the clerics.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Army has no role in Nawaz’s ouster, says Ch Nisar

Army has no role in Nawaz’s ouster, says Ch Nisar
China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise

China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise
Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in Pakistan's best interest: CJCSC

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in Pakistan's best interest: CJCSC
Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs likely this year

Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs likely this year
Load More load more