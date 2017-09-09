Sat September 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise

BEIJING: The Air Forces of China and Pakistan on Thursday began a joint training exercise and deployed their latest fighter jets and AWACS aircraft.

China has dispatched J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to-air missile and radar troops, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Air Force.

The Chinese navy's aviation troops also participated in the training, He added.

While, Pakistan has sent JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join the exercise, named "Shaheen VI," which will run until September 27, Shen added.

"To build a world-class air force, we need to learn from foreign armies and improve our capability to complete multiple tasks," said Shen, adding the Chinese air force will increase international exchanges and sharpen its combat effectiveness.

The "Shaheen" joint training was launched by the Chinese and Pakistani air forces in March 2011.

