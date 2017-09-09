Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in Pakistan's best interest: CJCSC

LONDON: Addressing to Pakistan’s community in UK, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Hayat on Saturday said that peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan, adding that there is no military solution to the continuous strife in the land-locked country.

He said that there is no military solution in Afghanistan, the focus should be on negotiated settlement, adding that Pakistan is playing very constructive role in this regard. Stability, security, peace in Afghanistan is fundamental to the security of Pakistan, he added.

While highlighting Pakistan's efforts to eradicate terrorism and to stabilize peace in the region, General Zubair Hayat said that Pakistan has been fighting the world’s biggest and longest war against terrorism for decades, adding that people and the armed forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices to curb this menace.

While expressing the solidarity with innocent Kashmiris and their peaceful struggle to get freedom, he said that India is committing ceasefire violations and killing unarmed innocent Kashmiris along LOC to divert the attention of international community from their peaceful struggle in Held Kashmir. He added that world can not turn blind eye to Kashmir issue where occupied forces are using pallet guns to stop them raising their voices against Indian atrocities.