NA 120-bye-election will decide Pakistan’s future, says Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that NA-120 by-election will decide Pakistan's future.

He was addressing a rally here at Qurtaba Chowk on Friday in connection with the PTI campaign for the bye-election in the constituency of NA-120.

Imran Khan asked the voters to exercise their ‘right to vote in favour of law’, adding "Your vote will empower the judges."

“On September 17, you have to show that you stand with the judiciary,” he said.

The PTI chief said that voting for Nawaz Sharif would mean that the people have given the dacoits a free pass to do whatever they want. “Remember that you have to vote against the dacoits."

He asked the voters to give it some thought before they vote in favour of Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that this is the time to change our path and bring about change.

PTI held a massive show of power ahead of NA-120 by-poll in Lahore, where PTI's Yasmin Rashid will go head-to-head with PML-N's Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.