Fri September 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 8, 2017

COAS approves death sentence for four terrorists

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday signed the death sentence of four convicted terrorists, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

These terrorists were involved in attacks on armed forces personnel, civilians and law enforcement personnel, added ISPR. 

They were tried and sentenced by the military courts. 

In This Story

