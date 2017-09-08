COAS approves death sentence for four terrorists

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday signed the death sentence of four convicted terrorists, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
These terrorists were involved in attacks on armed forces personnel, civilians and law enforcement personnel, added ISPR.
They were tried and sentenced by the military courts.
