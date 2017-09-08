Fri September 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 8, 2017

Pakistan Foreign Minister arrives in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif arrived Beijing in early hours of Friday at the conclusion of the three-day Envoys Conference, where he would meet Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He has been invited by his Chinese counterpart Wang Li, at a time when Beijing stressed that it saw this visit as an “important event between the two friendly countries which would further help implement the cooperation consensus reached between the two leaders”.

Earlier, The Foreign Office had released a brief statement saying that this will be a one-day visit, where the two sides will review the bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers’ meeting is of added significance as on Wednesday the Indian Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat threatened that he was not ruling out a two-front war with Pakistan and China.

The foreign minister’s visit had been planned earlier in the wake of a policy announcement by President Donald Trump in which he had leveled grave allegations against Pakistan and threatened Islamabad if it did not take the desired steps to eliminate terrorism.

The government had decided at the time that the foreign minister’s visit to Washington would be postponed and instead visits would be undertaken to China, Russia, Iran and Turkey to present its case garnering regional support 

 

