Thu September 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

NAB approves references against Sharif family members, Dar

NAB approves references against Sharif family members, Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board meeting of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved references to be filed against Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had ordered the NAB to file references against Sharif family and Dar within six  weeks and the deadline was going to end on Friday.

The meeting which took place at the NAB headquarters was presided over by NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry.

According to Geo News, the references approved by the executive boards were prepared by NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi.

The meeting reviewed the four references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Cap (retd) Safdar and Ishaq Dar.

The references would be filed in accountability courts in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The NAB headquarters is said to have sent the copies of approved references to NAB Lahore and NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB Lahore had sent references against  Nawaz Sharif and his children over Avan Field Properties and against Ishaq Dar for possessing assets beyond means.

Similarly, the NAB Rawalpindi had prepared reference against Sharif Family over Azizia Steel Mills and 11 companies.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Not ready to take the brunt of others’ fiasco, says Pakistan Air Chief

Not ready to take the brunt of others’ fiasco, says Pakistan Air Chief
Punjab man duped into marrying transgender

Punjab man duped into marrying transgender
PTI ordered to provide details of foreign funding

PTI ordered to provide details of foreign funding
Pakistan Air Force Day being celebrated

Pakistan Air Force Day being celebrated
Load More load more