Pakistan Air Force Day being celebrated

ISLAMABAD: Air Force Day is being celebrated with a renewed pledge to safeguard the country from any aggression.

Special ceremonies are being held at all bases of Pakistan Air Force to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives while protecting the country from enemy.

The day started with special prayers and Quran Khawani for the martyrs of 1965 and 1971 wars.

Floral wreaths would be laid on the graves of PAF Shuhada throughout the country.

The nation and the country’s armed forces on Wednesday observed the Defence Day today with a pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland.

The armed forces of Pakistan commemorate September 6 to pay tributes to martyrs and ‘Ghazis’ for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.