Wed September 06, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 6, 2017

Ex-army chief Raheel visits Major Shabbir Sharif's grave

Former army chief General (retd) Raheel Sharif on Wednesday visited the grave of his brother Major Shabbir Sharif who laid down his live in the war of 1971.

The former army chief and family of the martyred offered Fathea and laid floral wreath on the grave of the brave officer who was regarded as the Superman of the Pakistan Army.

He is the only person ever who received both the Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery. Major Shabbir Sharif sacrificed his life in the war of 1971 while fighting Indian forces.

His younger brother, General Raheel Sharif, became Chief of the Pakistan Army in 2013 and led a relatively successful military campaign against terrorists.

The nation along with the country’s armed forces is observing the Defence Day today with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland.

Army commanders and common people visit the graves of the to pay homage to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending their fatherland.  

