Indus Highway to be improved under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to widen and improve Indus Highway under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of twenty billion rupees.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the 235-km long Indus Highway would be converted into a four lane highway in three years.

He said on completion it would boost trade and business activities in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.