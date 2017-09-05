Indus Highway to be improved under CPEC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to widen and improve Indus Highway under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of twenty billion rupees.
In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the 235-km long Indus Highway would be converted into a four lane highway in three years.
He said on completion it would boost trade and business activities in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
