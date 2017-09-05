Tue September 05, 2017
National

September 5, 2017

CPEC important step towards new global economic order: ICST
‘CPEC Consortium of Business Schools’ launched

Islamabad: The CPEC Consortium of Business Schools would prove to be another step forward towards...

Indus Highway to be improved under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has decided to widen and improve Indus Highway under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at a cost of twenty billion rupees.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam said the 235-km long Indus Highway would be converted into a four lane highway in three years.

He said on completion it would boost trade and business activities in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

