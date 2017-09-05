Tue September 05, 2017
National

September 5, 2017

Nation all set to celebrate 'Defence Day'

ISLAMABAD: The nation would celebrate Defence Day on Wednesday (September 6) with a renewed pledge to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 when Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

Special prayers would be offered after fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the martyrs.

Numerous functions would be held all across the country to mark the day. Main function of the day will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to martyrs.

Radio Pakistan would also broadcast special programmes to mark the day.

