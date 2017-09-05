Tue September 05, 2017
September 5, 2017

Pakistan reiterates ‘no military solution to Afghan issue’

Pakistan reiterates ‘no military solution to Afghan issue’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated Pakistan stance on Afghanistan, saying ‘there is no military solution to Afghan issue.”

Speaking at the inaugural session of three-day conference of Pakistani envoys in Islamabad here Tuesday, Khawaja Asif said, “There is no military solution of Afghan conflict. Pakistan is a peace loving country and wants improved tries with neighbouring countries on equivalent basis.”

He went on to say, “Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan.”

About Kashmir issue, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support for Kashmiri brethrens, adding that there is need to raise the issue human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at all international forums.

A three-day conference of Pakistani envoys has begun in Islamabad from Tuesday to deliberate on key foreign policy issues following US President Donald Trump’s new Afghan policy besides Kashmir and regional situation.

Envoys in various countries, including the United States, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, and India are participating in the conference.

 

