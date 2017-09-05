Three-day conference of Pakistani envoys begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys has begun in Islamabad from today (Tuesday) to delibrate on key foreign policy issues following US President Donald Trump’s new Afghan policy, Kashmir and regional situation.

Nafees Zakaria, the Foreign Office spokesperson had said the participants will discuss potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the geo-political and regional situation.

Prime Minister Shahid Khawan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will adressing the beginning session of the conference.

PM Abbasi will also chair concluding session of the conference.

The spokesperson said based on the on-going internal deliberations a strategy to deal with the challenges and engage with the United States would be formulated.

He, however, pointed out that Pakistan has longstanding relationship with the United States. “The two countries work together in a variety of fields including security, non-proliferation, science and technology and counter-terrorism.”

Nafees Zakaria said both Pakistan and the United States have desire to take further steps for collaboration and engage with each other. He said such remarks are unwarranted and unacceptable. He pointed out that while rejecting these allegations, the National Security Committee has expressed concerns about presence of terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens inside Afghanistan.

Nafees Zakaria said, “Pakistan has demanded elimination of these sanctuaries and also expressed willingness to engage both with the US and Afghanistan.”

Responding to another question, he said there is no military solution to the complex Afghan conflict.



The Spokesperson said Pakistan has been advocating for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. He also said that Afghan war cannot be fought on Pakistani soil. (NNI/Web Desk)