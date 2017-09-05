Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 5, 2017

Share

Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, says Asif

Pakistan wants peace, stability in Afghanistan, says Asif
Read More

US defense secretary orders new troops to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon has ordered new troops to Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said...

Read More
Advertisement

Three-day conference of Pakistani envoys begins in Islamabad

Three-day conference of Pakistani envoys begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys has begun in Islamabad from today (Tuesday) to delibrate on key foreign policy issues following US President Donald Trump’s new Afghan policy, Kashmir and regional situation.

Nafees Zakaria, the Foreign Office spokesperson had said the participants will discuss potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the geo-political and regional situation.

Prime Minister Shahid Khawan Abbasi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will adressing the beginning session of the conference.

PM Abbasi will also chair concluding session of the conference.

The spokesperson said based on the on-going internal deliberations a strategy to deal with the challenges and engage with the United States would be formulated.

He, however, pointed out that Pakistan has longstanding relationship with the United States. “The two countries work together in a variety of fields including security, non-proliferation, science and technology and counter-terrorism.”

Nafees Zakaria said both Pakistan and the United States have desire to take further steps for collaboration and engage with each other. He said such remarks are unwarranted and unacceptable. He pointed out that while rejecting these allegations, the National Security Committee has expressed concerns about presence of terrorist sanctuaries and safe havens inside Afghanistan.

Nafees Zakaria said, “Pakistan has demanded elimination of these sanctuaries and also expressed willingness to engage both with the US and Afghanistan.”

Responding to another question, he said there is no military solution to the complex Afghan conflict.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan has been advocating for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. He also said that Afghan war cannot be fought on Pakistani soil. (NNI/Web Desk) 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Fear and sweating in Pakistan´s hottest cities

Fear and sweating in Pakistan´s hottest cities
Kulsoom would emerge as victorious in NA-120 by-polls: Maryam

Kulsoom would emerge as victorious in NA-120 by-polls: Maryam
Police hunting suspected assailant of Khawaja Izhar

Police hunting suspected assailant of Khawaja Izhar
Three FC men martyred, as many hurt in Panjgur attack

Three FC men martyred, as many hurt in Panjgur attack
Load More load more