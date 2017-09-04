Mon September 04, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 4, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Persecution of Rohingya, Kashmiris, Palestinians a failure of Muslim world: Asif

Persecution of Rohingya, Kashmiris, Palestinians a failure of Muslim world: Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has termed the persecution of Rohingya, Kashmiris, Palestinians and other Muslims minorities as collective failure of religious/political leadership of the Muslim world.

The foreign minister, in a series of messages posted on Twitter on Monday, said that Pakistan had been on the forefront in support of cause of persecuted people irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

Struggle of Palestinians for a homeland has always remained close to our heart, Asif said, adding Pakistan has always extended support to their cause.

He said Pak-India relations and peace in subcontinent remains elusive. Support is eternal for right of self determination for our Kashmiri brethren.

The minister says, “Pakistan is host to three million+ Afghan refugees legacy of a proxy war..10s of thousands Rohingyas carry Pak passport & live in different countries”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

CM Sindh expresses serious reservations on census results

CM Sindh expresses serious reservations on census results
CM Sindh visits residences of martyred child and Khawaja Izhar

CM Sindh visits residences of martyred child and Khawaja Izhar
Bilawal Bhutto condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Bilawal Bhutto condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims
Five dead in van-tanker collision near Och Sharif

Five dead in van-tanker collision near Och Sharif
Load More load more