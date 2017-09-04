CM Sindh expresses serious reservations on census results

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali shah said that he had expressed his reservations on the Census results when they were presented in the CCI meeting and now “we would fight out our [Sindh] case in consultation and consensus with all the political parties.”

This he said while talking to media at the residence of Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan whom he Monday to express his solidarity with him against the attack made by terrorists on his life just after Eid prayer but fortunately he escaped narrowly.

The chief minister was accompanied by MPA Saeed Ghani, PPP General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and his principal secretary Sohail Rajput while the MQM MPA Faisal Subzwari was also present there.

He said that the provisional Census results were presented in the CCI meeting held before Eid. “I had expressed my reservation when I saw the results in which population of Lahore was shown increased from five million to 11 million while the population of Karachi was shown increased from 10 million to 14 million,” he said and added it was quite surprising for him.

Murad Ali Shah said that he had written a letter to Federal Minister Ishaq Dar when the census process was being started and had urged him to direct the census teams to give a copy head counts to the concerned family then and there. “It was necessary and important to make the process transparent and easier for verification but sorry to say the federal government did not listen to him,” he said.

He added that in the census blocks were made over a group 250 to 300 houses. Had they [census teams] given them copy of their head counts to the concerned families it would have become quite easier to counter check the population in a block through the copies available with them.

“We have planned to consult all the political parties on this matter [census results] to evolve a joint strategy with the consensus to fight out case of Sindh,” he said and added that the PPP had reservations at the early stage that’s why the party had filed suit in the court.