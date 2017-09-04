Five dead in van-tanker collision near Och Sharif

Print Story
BAHAWALPUR: Five people, four women and a child among them, were killed and seven others injured when a passenger van collided head-on with a tanker near Och Sharif on Monday.
Police and rescue sources said the van and the tanker collided killing five and injuring seven near Och Sharif.
The bodies and the wounded had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, they added.
