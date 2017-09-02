Imran wishes Eid Mubarak to Muslims everywhere

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with great religious fervor and solemnity today across...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has extended Eid wishes to the Muslims, celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Saturday).
In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, “Eid Mubarak to Muslim everywhere.”
He went on to say, “This is a day to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice that we commemorate.”
Eid Mubarak to Muslim everywhere. This is a day to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice that we commemorate.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 2, 2017
Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with great religious fervor across the country.
Comments