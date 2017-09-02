Sat September 02, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 2, 2017

Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha

Army Chief greets nation on Eid-ul-Azha
Imran wishes Eid Mubarak to Muslims everywhere

Imran wishes Eid Mubarak to Muslims everywhere

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has extended Eid wishes to the Muslims, celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today (Saturday).

In a message on twitter, Imran Khan said, “Eid Mubarak to Muslim everywhere.”

He went on to say, “This is a day to celebrate the spirit of sacrifice that we commemorate.”

Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated with great religious fervor across the country.

 

