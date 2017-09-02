Sat September 02, 2017
September 2, 2017

Two killed, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izhar survives assassination attempt  

KARACHI: Two people including a child were killed in an attack in which Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khwaja Izharul Hassan escaped unhurt early on Saturday morning.

According to details, Khawaja Izhar, who is also the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly survived the assassination attempt when he was leaving a mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers in the Bufferzone area.

Police said a child and one of Hassan's security guards were killed in the attack by unknown militants clad in police uniform riding on the motorcycles.

Police said three other people were injured in the gunshot.

A militant was also killed in the retaliatory fire, police added.

The shell of a 9mm pistol bullet was also found from the crime scene.

