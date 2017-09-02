PAF taking part in relief operations in rain-affected areas of Karachi

ISLAMABAD: On the instructions of Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, the Base Commanders of 04 PAF Bases (PAF Masroor, PAF Faisal, PAF Malir, PAF Korangi Creek) located in the city have started relief operations in the rain affected areas situated near their bases.

PAF helicopters are taking part in the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the areas which have been inundated by the heavy rains in Karachi.

PAF Base, Faisal has dispatched three trucks of dry ration and ready to eat food items in Saadi Town which has been badly affected by the heavy downpour.

Teams from PAF Base, Masroor are carrying out relief operations in nearby situated various goths and have so far distributed rations among three thousand needy families.