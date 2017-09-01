Fri September 01, 2017
September 1, 2017

Sindh Home Minister orders extraordinary security during Eid

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has directed police to remain alert and vigilant in order to ensure extraordinary security measures during days of Eid-ul-Azha.

He said it was imperative to keep check on banned outfits and not to allow them to collect sacrificial hides.

"Home Department has issued Code of Conduct for collection of hides and imposed section 144 to avoid any untoward incident. It is therefore the responsibility of police to ensure implementation at all levels and violators be dealt with strictly according to law", he stressed.

Additional IG Karachi in a report submitted to Home Minister has said that all out arrangements have been finalised to ensure fool proof security at Mosques, Imambargahs and open places for Namaz-e-Eid.

"Police is also ensuring coordination with the stake holders to keep peace and harmony during the Eid days with special reference to hides collection ", he disclosed.

Home Minister further directed to deploy police commandos at all identified sensitive places and areas.

