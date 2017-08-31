Thu August 31, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 31, 2017

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes surgery in London

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent a successful surgery as part of her treatment for a type of blood cancer, according to  report.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited his ailing wife at a medical facility before she was taken to operation theater.

Maryam Nawaz posted a picture of her parents on Twitter in which the former first lady is seen  lying on a hospital bed with Nawaz Sharif standing near her.

Maryam Nawaz wrote in the caption “Ami (mother) in surgery at the moment. Request you all to pray for her.

 

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol was the first among the politicians who responded to Maryam Nawaz's message with a prayer for the recover of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz .   

