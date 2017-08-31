Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes surgery in London

LONDON: Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent a successful surgery as part of her treatment for a type of blood cancer, according to report.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited his ailing wife at a medical facility before she was taken to operation theater.

Maryam Nawaz posted a picture of her parents on Twitter in which the former first lady is seen lying on a hospital bed with Nawaz Sharif standing near her.

Maryam Nawaz wrote in the caption “Ami (mother) in surgery at the moment. Request you all to pray for her.

Ami in surgery at the moment. Request you all to pray for her. Thank you. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 31, 2017

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol was the first among the politicians who responded to Maryam Nawaz's message with a prayer for the recover of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz .

May Allah give her health and fast recovery my prayer for her sucsesful surgery — Nabil Gabol (@Nabilgabol) August 31, 2017