Thu August 31, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 31, 2017

BB murder case: Bilawal rejects decision as ‘unjust, dangerous’

Rejecting an anti-terrorism court (ATC) decision in Benazir Bhutto murder case, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has it disappointing and unacceptable.

A couple of hours the ATC gave its decision declaring former military ruler Gen (Retd) Pervez Musharraf fugitive and releasing alleged militants, the Pakistan People’s Party chairman took to twitter and called the decision not only unjust but also dangerous.

He said his party will explore legal options  

His sisters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also expressed reservations over the verdict.

Aseefa Bhutto said in a tweet there will be no justice till Pervez Musharraf answers for his crimes.

 

Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari said in her tweet that police men have been arrested but actual terrorists acquitted.

