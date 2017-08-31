Thu August 31, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 31, 2017

Share

Musharraf says Dr Qadeer knelt before him, cried and sought forgiveness

Musharraf says Dr Qadeer knelt before him, cried and sought forgiveness
Read More

Disintegrated MQM to be led by Musharraf or Ishratul Ibad, predicts Wassan

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain Wassan predicted on Monday...

Read More
Advertisement

'Dawood Ibrahim may be in Pakistan', says Musharraf

'Dawood Ibrahim may be in Pakistan', says Musharraf

DUBAI: Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf has said that Dawood Ibrahim, the alleged mastermind of 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, might be in Pakistan, however, he said Islamabad would never assist New Delhi in his search, Indian media reported.

In an interview with Pakistani TV, Musharraf said, "India has been accusing Pakistan for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don't know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere," Musharraf added.

The former president said, "India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting," reported India Today.

Pakistan has consistently denied about Dawood residing there.

Dawood Ibrahim is the prime culprit in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed, and more than 700 were injured.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Floods kill 13, swamp streets in Karachi

Floods kill 13, swamp streets in Karachi
Pakistan at forefront of fighting terrorism, world should recognize its contributions: China

Pakistan at forefront of fighting terrorism, world should recognize its contributions: China
Trump did not blame Pakistan for failure in Afghanistan: US envoy

Trump did not blame Pakistan for failure in Afghanistan: US envoy
Air Commodore Muhammad Ali appointed as PAF spokesperson

Air Commodore Muhammad Ali appointed as PAF spokesperson
Load More load more