Thu August 31, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 31, 2017

Three of a family die as train hits bike at unmanned level crossing
Five die as heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents as heavy downpour lashed Karachi for the second straight day as major road and low-lying areas were inundated and the life in the metropolitan city almost thrown out of gear.

 According to details, North Nazimabad, F.B Area, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan--e-Ibqal, Shah Faisal Colony, MA Jinnah Road, II Chandrigar Road, North Karachi, Shadman Town, Guslshan-e-Hadeed, Shah Latif Town, Malir and other areas received heavy rain.

Meanwhile, many areas of Karachi plunged into darkness as dozens of K-Electric feeders tripped due to heavy rain which started on Wednesday.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Karachi leaving five and several others critically injured as a result of electrocution in the early hours of Thursday .

A number of vehicles have also reportedly broken down on city streets because of water gathering due to inefficient drainage systems.

Hyderabad, Hub and Thatta and other parts of interior Sindh are also experiencing heavy rains, which are expected to continue until Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

