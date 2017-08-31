Security forces arrest 39 suspects in search operations: ISPR

Print Story
RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested 39 suspects, including eight Afghan nationals and seized weapons and ammunition during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad across the country in last 48 hours.
An ISPR statement says 12 terrorists had surrendered themselves to the security forces. Two of them had been identified as Ghani and Wali Khan, it concluded.
