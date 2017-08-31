Thu August 31, 2017
National

Web Desk
August 30, 2017

Security forces arrest 39 suspects in search operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces arrested 39 suspects, including eight Afghan nationals and seized weapons and ammunition during the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted under the Operation Raddul Fasaad across the country in last 48 hours.

An ISPR statement says 12 terrorists had surrendered themselves to the security forces. Two of them had been identified as Ghani and Wali Khan, it concluded.

 

