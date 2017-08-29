Tue August 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
August 29, 2017

Share

Asghar Khan, Imran Khan, Fazal Mehmood contested polls in NA-120

Asghar Khan, Imran Khan, Fazal Mehmood contested polls in NA-120
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

Nation won’t forgive NAB chairman for giving clean-chit to Zardari: Imran

Nation won’t forgive NAB chairman for giving clean-chit to Zardari: Imran

CHAKWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran on Tuesday said the nation would not forgive the chairman of The National  Accountability Bureau (NAB) for giving “clean-chit” to Asif Zardari.

“Who doesn’t know Zardari looted the country?” he asked while addressing a party workers.

He said corruption was the biggest issue of Pakistan where 1000 billion rupees are stolen and sent abroad each year.

He said" "a country without  resources loses it respects, and when respect is gone a man like Donald Trump start praising India instead of Pakistan for all the sacrifices it rendered (in the war against terrorism,”.

“Today Allah has given an opportunity to change Pakistan’s destiny. You have to change it for the sake of future of your children,” the PTI chairman said.

Addressing the women workers, he said law should protect  the women, and promised to help women get their inheritance rights of women.

Commenting on the upcoming by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-120, Imran Khan said the results of the polls would show whether nation stands by the judiciary or the “biggest robber of Pakistan”.

“A decisive election is going to be held in Lahore, this election would decide nation stands by its court,” the former cricket hero said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    CHAKWAL
    Imran Khan
    NA-120
    Punjab

  • Institutions

    PTI
Advertisement

More From National

Census sparks political row over growth in major cities

Census sparks political row over growth in major cities
SC orders removal of Asim Hussain's name from ECL

SC orders removal of Asim Hussain's name from ECL
Karachi receives rain after piercing heat

Karachi receives rain after piercing heat
All institutions on same page over US policy, says Asif

All institutions on same page over US policy, says Asif
Load More load more